9to5Toys Lunch Break: Elago Aluminum iPhone Stand $15, 64GB Lightning Flash Drive $35, iTunes Movie Sale from $1, more

- Mar. 7th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Elago’s Aluminum Stand for iPhone/Smartphones is a perfect complement to your Mac: $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 64GB USB 3.0 MFi Lightning Flash Drive $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $46), more

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

 

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

vantage-calendar-sale-01

App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

The Best Console Game Releases for March: Zelda Breath of the Wild, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mass Effect, The Show 17 and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Dive into the world of STEM: littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 shipped (Reg. $200)

Motorola’s Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smartwatch works with your Android or iOS device: $150 shipped (Orig. $300)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

The best-selling Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)

TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers Alexa control for $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Save up to 25% on Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped

tp-link-ac2600-router

Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring

Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations

Volta eBike pairs stylish design with impressive range, fitness tracking features

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide