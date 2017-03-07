Apple says that ‘many’ of the exploits exposed in today’s WikiLeaks dump have already been patched

Earlier today, a data dump from WikiLeaks stated that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency has a specialized unit within its Center for Cyber Intelligence that is devoted to obtaining zero-day exploits for iOS devices. The WikiLeaks information, however, also claimed that the CIA had lost control of the majority of its hacking arsenal.

Apple this evening has issued a statement on the matter, saying that “many of the issues leaked today were already patched” in the most recent version of iOS.

In the statement (via Kif Leswing) Apple explains that it is deeply committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of its customers. While it says that “many” of the issues leaked today have already been patched, Apple also says that it will continue to work to address any identified vulnerabilities.

“Apple is deeply committed to safeguarding our customers’ privacy and security. The technology built into today’s iPhone represents the best data security available to consumers and we’re constantly working to keep it that way. Our products and software are designed to quickly get security updates into the hands of our customers, with nearly 80 percent of users running the latest version of our operating system. While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS, we will continue to work rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities. We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.”

The WikiLeaks data claimed that the CIA had “lost control” of the majority of its hacking arsenal, including malware, viruses, trojans, weaponized “zero day” exploits, malware remote control systems and associated documentation. The leaked data today included charts that detail iOS exploits that would allow the CIA to surveil iPhone users and control their devices. Several security experts commented on the leaked data, though some iOS developers were left unimpressed and stated that nothing in the leaked data dump was new.

The documents have been posted on Wikileaks and more of the technical details can be found there. Either way, Apple seems rather calm about the entire situation at this point.