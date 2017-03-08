Apple starts selling 2016 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar via its online refurbished store

As it generally does after a product has been on the market for long enough, Apple today added the 2016 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar to online refurbished store. While the selection is limited, these refurbished models represent a good way to get a discount while still buying straight from Apple, though we’ve seen better on 9to5Toys for devices in brand new condition…

Currently, Apple is offering two models via its refurbished store, one in silver and another in space gray. The first comes in at $1869 and packs 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i7 2.4Ghz processor, and silver casing.The second model includes all of the same specifications, but you’ll get 1TB of storage with the included SSD and space gray casing. This model comes in at $2,209.

Apple’s refurbished products come with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return window. Here’s how Apple describes its online refurbished store:

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty This will open a new window.

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy This will open a new window.

AppleCare can be purchased

Engraving and gift wrap not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

Supply for refurbished Apple products can vary wildly, so don’t expect these machines to be around for too long. It could be that Apple has just a few of these machines in stock right now, or it could be that there’s a plentiful supply. There’s really no way to know.

While these are notable price cuts compared to Apple’s normal pricing, we’ve generally seen just as good, if not better, deals over on 9to5Toys for brand new models as opposed to refurbished. Keep an eye out there if you want to buy new, but head to Apple’s refurbished store if you prefer to buy straight from them.