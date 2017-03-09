Google Chrome for iOS gaining new Safari Reading List-like feature

Earlier today, Google pushed the stable version of Chrome 57 to Mac, Windows, and Linux users. This means that Chrome 57 for iOS is next around the corner and one of the features that will arrive as part of that update is a Reading List feature similar to that of what’s currently support in Safari…

As you can see in the screenshot above, Chrome’s new Reading List feature is accessible from the menu in the upper-right corner. Simply tap the three dots and you’ll see the reading list option appear. Next to the Reading List option, you’ll also see the number of unread articles you still have in your queue.

Once you send an article to your reading list, it will appear in a new “Reading List” interface. The feature separates items you’ve saved into “Unread” and “Pages You’ve Read” sections, making it easy to manage everything. This is something that Apple’s own Reading List functionality is currently lacking.

Other than that, however, Google Chrome’s new feature is very similar to what’s currently supported in Safari on iOS and macOS. Currently, Chrome on the desktop doesn’t support a first-party Reading List feature, though there are extensions that provide similar functionalities. Nevertheless, it’s unclear how or if Chrome on iOS and the desktop will sync with one another.

Google is currently testing Reading List in the Chrome Beta for iOS build, so it’s likely that the feature will make its way to the stable channel at some point in the near future. It’s possible that the feature may change slightly before it launches to the public, though. Given the name similarity to Apple’s own Reading List feature, we wouldn’t be surprised if the name is one thing that does change.

Chrome for iOS is available on the App Store and you can download it now to ensure that you have the Reading List feature as soon as it becomes available. Two more screenshots of the feature can be seen below and you can read about Chrome 57’s new features over on our sister site, 9to5Google. The update includes a handful of improvements for developers, though the major changes were saved for Chrome on Android.

