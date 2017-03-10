9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple EarPods w/ Lightning cable $18, DJI Phantom 3 Pro (refurb) $569, Angry Birds Star Wars free, more

- Mar. 10th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab a 2nd pair of Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector for $18 (Reg. $29) at Best Buy

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)

Angry Birds Star Wars for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in 8 months (Reg. up to $3)

PureVPN Protects Your Online Privacy at Lightning Speed, Lifetime Subscription now $60 

Best Buy offers nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, plus additional savings on certified open-box models

iTunes Movie Deals: Train to Busan $1 Rental, Harry Potter Complete Collection $60, $10 movie sale, more

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

App Store Free App of the Week: the Love You To Bits adventure/puzzler goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

If you don’t mind the original Apple Watch, Amazon has the 38mm Stainless Steel model w/ Classic Buckle for $280 (Orig. $649)

 

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $109 shipped (Reg. $169)

Add Apple HomeKit to your outlets: Koogeek Smart Plug for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

Das Keyboard 4C Compact Mechanical Keyboard w/ USB Hub: $85 shipped (Reg. up to $114)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display

Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design

