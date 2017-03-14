Functioning Apple-1 to go up for auction in May, expected to fetch over $320k

Despite there being very few still in existence today, another Apple-1 computer is set to hit the auction block soon. As noted by The Telegraph, German auctioneer Team Breker will soon make a functioning Apple-1 available, estimating the machine will go for around $320,000.

Team Breker calls this Apple-1 the “best-preserved example of an Apple-1 computer to appear on the market.” The auction includes the Apple-1 itself, original operation documents, circuit diagrams, and purported notes of telephone calls between Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1977.

“The lot also comes with the original documents from the computer’s first and only owner, including the receipt for the motherboard and cassette interface dated 30/11/1967 [and] an original letter from Apple Customer Service refusing an upgrade to Apple-II.

The original Apple-1 manual included still shows the primary logo. The founders chose Isaac Newton as a symbol in recognition of the binary system he was credited with inventing in the 18th century.”

This Apple-1 is said to be in full working order. There are believed to be just eight working units in existence today, making this an ultra-rare piece of memorabilia for whoever gets their hands on it. The computer is also being sold by its original owner, an engineer from Berkeley, California.

The Apple-1 will go up for auction on May 20th in Cologne, Germany. Team Breker currently expects the machine to go for “more than £250,000,” which is around $320,000 USD. Based on previous sales, auctions, if someone got their hands on this machine for $320,000, it’d be an absolute steal.

While there are very few out in the wild, we see Apple-1 units go up for auction on a semi-regular basis, but every time it’s a pretty notable event due to their historical and monetary value.

Last year, a rare Apple-1 “Celebration” model fetched $815,000 in auction. In 2014, a working Apple-1 was auctioned for $365,000, while the year prior a model signed by Wozniak went for $671,000. Another units as auctioned in 2015 and was expected to sell for over half a million dollars.

Everything included in this auction can be seen in the image above. Let us know what you think of the collection down in the comments.