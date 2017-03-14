The Ugreen Apple Watch charger features portability and a built-in battery [Video]

I’ve tried a handful of Apple Watch chargers in the past, such as Amber’s Watchcase Power Bank, but Ugreen’s offering may turn into my go-to Apple Watch charger from now on. The Ugreen Power Bank with Magnetic Charger not only features the portability that some Apple Watch owners are seeking, but it also features a built-in battery for wireless charging while away from a wall outlet.

And here’s something that you don’t always see when it comes to third-party offerings — a built-in magnetic charging puck, meaning there’s no need to provide your own charger. Not only will such a setup save you money, but it also keeps you from having to finagle with inserting or mounting Apple’s own charger. Watch our brief hands-on video walkthrough inside for a rundown of the device’s features.

The Ugreen Power Bank comes with the a micro USB cable for recharging the unit’s built-in battery. The charger itself is covered in a black rubber material and features a metal power button along with four LEDs to indicating charging and discharging status. Pressing the power button will turn the unit on, and pressing the button a single time while the unit is powered-on will cause the LEDs to light up to display how much battery life remains.

Specifications

Lithium Battery Capacity 2200mAh

Charge cutoff voltage 4.2V

Micro USB input DC 5V/1500mA

USB Output DC 5V/1000mA

Magnetic charger DC 5V/1000mA

Dimensions: 139mm-by-39.5mm-by-16mm

Made for Apple Watch (MFi certified)

Video walkthrough

A long press on the Power Bank’s power button will turn the device off. If the charger is not connected to charging equipment, it’s smart enough to go into standby mode after a period of inactivity.

I found the Ugreen Power Bank to be very convenient, as not only did it allow me to charge my Apple Watch while away from home, but I could also leverage the 5W USB port to recharge my iPhone if needed. Granted, a 2200mAh battery isn’t capable of fully recharging my iPhone 7 Plus, but it’s a nice option to have for topping off the battery if nothing else.

The feature that makes this Apple Watch accessory so attractive is its portability. I can easily stick it in my pocket or backpack and keep my Apple Watch charged with minimal effort. It’s unfortunate that the unit still uses micro USB, but I understand that it’s taking some time for manufacturers to fully move over to USB-C.

Yep, it works with Nightstand mode

At just shy of $60, the Ugreen Power Bank isn’t cheap, but the fact that it comes with a built-in magnetic charger, an item that normally costs around $30, eases the sting of the price. If you can live with the micro USB charging and you often find yourself devoid of Apple Watch battery life while on the go, then I recommend this product.

Have you used any third-party Apple Watch charging solutions, or have you stuck with Apple’s own magnetic charging disc or charging dock? Sound off in the comments below with your opinions and experiences.