Filmic Pro v6 released with brand new interface, focus peaking, LOG support, and much more

Filmic Pro is one of the best apps that you can buy for capturing video with your iPhone. It includes foundational features geared towards filmmaking, and is in a different stratosphere when compared to the iPhone’s stock Camera app.

The latest version of Filmic Pro comes with a brand new fast and easy-to-use interface. It’s essentially been redesigned from scratch to increase its intuitiveness, placing important controls more readily at your fingertips.

The new interface is only the beginning, as Filmic Pro v6 includes a brand new suite of real-time analytics features to pull off things like zebra stripes, clipping, false color, and focus peaking. These are all tools to help filmmakers accurately judge important factors like exposure and focus.

As we showed you back in January, the new version of Filmic Pro comes with an option to enable gamma curve controls for natural, dynamic, flat, and even LOG footage — a first for a mobile video app. If you’re a filmmaker with an iPhone 7 who does color correction in post, these and other features are bound to raise some eyebrows.

Filmic Pro v6 is a huge leap forward for the app, and a big win for iPhone filmmakers who are dead serious about their craft. Have a look at the full change log below to see what all it includes:

New, fast interface with dual arc slider manual controls

Suite of Live Analytics including Zebra Stripes, Clipping, False Color and Focus Peaking (A8 devices and newer)

White balance adjustment matrix with predefined and custom presents

Ramped zoom rocker control

Waveform monitor included in tri-mode histogram

CMS for file naming

Filmic Sync for saving present data in cloud to share between devices

Clip favoriting

Batch upload to supported share services

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus owners get the following via a $9.99 in-app purchase:

Gamma curve controls for Natural, Dynamic, Flat, and LOG

Live shadow and highlight adjustments

Live RGB, Saturation and vibrance adjustments

Temporal noise reduction up to 1080p resolution

Focus peaking is amazing for ensuring proper focus

That’s a fairly large list of new features, and outside of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus exclusive features, it’s a free upgrade for all current owners of Filmic Pro.

The in-app purchase, aptly entitled the Cinematographer Kit, is available for $9.99. This kit is primarily aimed at filmmakers who need to perform color grading in post with apps like Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, or DaVinci Resolve. Due to the processor-intense nature of the Cinematographer Kit features, it’s only available for the latest iPhones.

New white balance interface

We performed an extensive walkthrough of the previous version of Filmic Pro, and it still stands the test of time as far as showing you many of the things this app is capable of. If you’re new to filmmaking, I highly suggest learning how to take better videos using Filmic Pro, as you might be surprised to see all of the amazing foundational filmmaking techniques that are possible with “just” an iPhone.

Filmic Pro v6 is a $14.99 app, but the update is free of charge to anyone who purchased the app in the past. Only the features included in the Cinematographer Kit are paid, and those are available via an in-app purchase.

We’ll be back with a how-to post in the future to demonstrate how to use some of the new features found in Filmic Pro v6. In the meantime, share the apps that you like to use for filmmaking or videos in the comments down below.