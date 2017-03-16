9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off MacBook Air, Space Black Link Apple Watch Band $50, LG 55″ Curved OLED UHDTV $1,499, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s 3-day sale includes $200 discounts on MacBook Air, $100 off iPad Pro, CarPlay receivers, and more!
Put a Space Black Link Apple Watch Band on your wrist for $50 shipped which is $399 less than Apple’s official option
Celebrate March Madness with a new LG 55-inch Curved OLED 4K Smart UHDTV: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Apple’s powerful 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets a $399 discount: $2,400 (Reg. $2,799)
Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)
Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)
Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!
Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- The colorful platformer Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
- Battle your way through the crafting-focused RPG Crashlands on iOS for just $2 (Reg. $5)
- The iOS action-platformer Devious Dungeon goes free for the first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Unravel the mysteries of The Room Two for iOS while it’s matching the lowest price ever: $1
9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Canon MAXIFY All-In-One Color Printer w/ AirPrint $95, CyberPower UPS and Surge Protector $100, more
Control five outlets remotely: Aukey wireless switches w/ two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Anker Camera Lens Kit $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Survival Gear: Arctic Monsoon Instant Pop-Up Tent $75, 5-in-1 Fire Starter Bracelet $16, more
- Bose Wall Mount Outdoor Environmental Speakers for $280 shipped (Reg. $398)
- Polk Audio MagniFi One Sound Bar System for $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Games/Apps: Mafia 3 from $29, MGS V $10.50, iOS freebies, more
- Puma brings 20% off sale items for spring: T7 Heather Jacket for $32 (Orig. $70), more
- Ralph Lauren launches Friends & Family Sale that takes an extra 30% off: polos, shorts and more!
- Save a ton on select Graco car seats, strollers and other gear in today’s Gold Box at Amazon
- 0.5 Cubic Foot SentrySafe and electronic lock for just $47 shipped (Reg. up to $70)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more
WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug features a new design and Alexa-control for $28 shipped (all-time low)
Pad & Quill offers 20% off all of its full-grain leather & wood iPhone 6/7/Plus cases
Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped
- The DJI Phantom 3 Video Camera (Refurb) $569 (Orig. $1,259)
- Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards
- TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker $16 (Reg. $22)
- 3-Pack of USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
- Practice first with this Aukey Mini Drone for just $23
- Sharp’s 60-inch 1080p Smart HDTV for $450 (Reg. $600+)
- Inateck’s MacBook sleeves from $6 (Reg. $17)
- Vansky 50-mile HDTV Antenna $18
- Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar Light $16 (Reg. $20), more
- Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new case from under $2
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Speaker (refurb) $80
- Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet bundle w/ case + protector: $60
- Canon offers an extra 15% off refurb cameras and more
- KMASHI 20000mAh QC 2.0 Power Bank $19 (Reg. $33), more
- Mint SIM offers exclusive 20% discount from $101
- Step into the world of VR with the Samsung Gear for $50
- The View-Master Batman VR Pack is down to $13
- Innova’s Folding Upright Exercise Bike w/ iPad/Android Tablet Holder: $107
- V-Moda unveils its new Remix Bluetooth speaker with a built-in headphone amp
- Green Deals: Sunforce 80-LED Solar Motion Light $30 Prime shipped, more
- BenQ DLP 1080p 3D Projector $499 (Reg. $600+)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver $229 shipped (Reg. $279)
- iClever BoostCube 40W 4-Port USB Charger $14, more
- JBL’s Synchros Headphones $95 (Orig. $300)
- Klipsch’s 2.1 Ch. Soundbar + $100 Dell Gift Card $299 (Orig. $599)
- Anker Flashlights from $10
- Take an extra 40% off Cole Haan men and women
- Sony Xperia X 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $270 (Reg. $350+)
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Pentel Liquid Gel Pens $10, more
- WORX 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $300 shipped, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds
Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected
Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more
- Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet
- iPhone users will want to check out Bitplay’s accessory kit
- Samsung’s The Frame complements your home decor as both a TV and an art piece
- This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system
- Store your passwords, unlock devices and more thanks to this secure new key fob, available now
- Sony announces expansion of its PS Now subscription service with the addition of PS4 games
- Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range
- Want a Lamborghini? These new Mizuno running shoes are inspired by the iconic auto brand
- Rock Band creator Harmonix teams up with Hasbro on the new DROPMIX Music Gaming System
- Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display
- Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design
- Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker
- Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]