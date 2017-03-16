9to5Toys Lunch Break: $200 off MacBook Air, Space Black Link Apple Watch Band $50, LG 55″ Curved OLED UHDTV $1,499, more

- Mar. 16th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy’s 3-day sale includes $200 discounts on MacBook Air, $100 off iPad Pro, CarPlay receivers, and more!

Put a Space Black Link Apple Watch Band on your wrist for $50 shipped which is $399 less than Apple’s official option

Celebrate March Madness with a new LG 55-inch Curved OLED 4K Smart UHDTV: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)

Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s powerful 15-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets a $399 discount: $2,400 (Reg. $2,799)

Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)

Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)

Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!

Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more

App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)

9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: Canon MAXIFY All-In-One Color Printer w/ AirPrint $95, CyberPower UPS and Surge Protector $100, more

Control five outlets remotely: Aukey wireless switches w/ two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more

WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug features a new design and Alexa-control for $28 shipped (all-time low)

Pad & Quill offers 20% off all of its full-grain leather & wood iPhone 6/7/Plus cases

Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Bajaboard is the electric skateboard of our dreams with its rugged build and 31mph speeds

Siempo is the ‘distraction-free’ smartphone that helps you stay connected

Relive 6 NES classics w/ the new Capcom Disney Collection: Chip ‘n Dale, more

