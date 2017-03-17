Apple resuming iPhone sales in Indonesia after $44M investment meeting local requirements

- Mar. 17th 2017 9:12 am PT

iPhone Indonesia
View Comments

Apple is set to resume iPhone sales in Indonesia in just two weeks, according to a report from KompasTekno. Apple previously sold iPhones in the highly populated country, but sales halted a couple of years ago due to new local requirements.

Sony A6500

According to the report, Apple will begin selling the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus through six retailers across major cities in Indonesia on March 31. Customers in Indonesia can pre-order iPhones from some retailers now ahead of the launch in two weeks.

Indonesia made Apple’s list of launch countries with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus back in 2014 after adding local dictation support, but new government regulation in the country to encourage local manufacturing complicated sales there after. The 30% requirement is also one Apple has worked to meet in India.

As the world’s fourth most populous country with over 260 million people, Indonesia is a significant market opportunity for Apple and not one it wants to ignore.

Apple met the 30% requirement in Indonesia by promising a local research and development center in Jakarta which includes a $44 million investment over three years. Apple similarly has been reported to be working with local Foxconn facilities to strengthen its relationship with officials in the country.

Favorite Gear

Nanoleaf Aurora

Nanoleaf Aurora

DJI Phantom 4

DJI Phantom 4

Sonos Play:5

Sonos Play:5

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

View THe Guide

Indonesia

Indonesia

View THe Guide