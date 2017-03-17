Apple resuming iPhone sales in Indonesia after $44M investment meeting local requirements

Apple is set to resume iPhone sales in Indonesia in just two weeks, according to a report from KompasTekno. Apple previously sold iPhones in the highly populated country, but sales halted a couple of years ago due to new local requirements.

According to the report, Apple will begin selling the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus through six retailers across major cities in Indonesia on March 31. Customers in Indonesia can pre-order iPhones from some retailers now ahead of the launch in two weeks.

Indonesia made Apple’s list of launch countries with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus back in 2014 after adding local dictation support, but new government regulation in the country to encourage local manufacturing complicated sales there after. The 30% requirement is also one Apple has worked to meet in India.

As the world’s fourth most populous country with over 260 million people, Indonesia is a significant market opportunity for Apple and not one it wants to ignore.

Apple met the 30% requirement in Indonesia by promising a local research and development center in Jakarta which includes a $44 million investment over three years. Apple similarly has been reported to be working with local Foxconn facilities to strengthen its relationship with officials in the country.