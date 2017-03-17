9to5Rewards: Soundcast VG1 Waterproof Bluetooth speakers [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Soundcast and its VG1 waterproof Bluetooth speaker we recently reviewed.

The company has two of its new VG1 waterproof Bluetooth speakers (Normally $149) to give away to 9to5Mac and 9to5Google readers this week.

While the Soundcast VG1 speaker’s big differentiator is a waterproof IP67 rating, meaning it’s more than fine to be completely submerged in water up to 3.3 feet (Soundcast claims it can survive 10 feet), we found that it also packed into some respectable sound quality for the price tag in our recent review:

…for a standalone, battery-powered portable speaker, it’s really, really good… If you care about sound quality, but still want something that’s both portable and affordable, the VG1 is well worth checking out.

The specs:

Light, 1 lb. weight allows for ultimate portability

Premium 2” aluminum-cone drivers and rear-firing weighted bass radiator for deep and crisp, full-range sound

Waterproof IP67 rating allows for total submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water and full protection against dust

Built-in microphone for conference call and works with Siri for hands-free control

Playback High Def via 3.5mm or Stream Bluetooth with aptX and AAC codecs

Auto Bluetooth pairing seamlessly connects two VG1 units for True Wireless Stereo configuration

On-Board play, pause and volume controls for ease of navigation

Bluetooth 4.2 with room to remember up to six devices, up to 30 feet

Built-in rechargeable battery for up to 15 hours of playback

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our lofree mechanical keyboard giveaway are @jaaaaaaaayr and @rangerdoig.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US and Canada.

How to enter?

