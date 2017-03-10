9to5Rewards: lofree typewriter-inspired mechanical wireless keyboard for Mac and iOS [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is lofree, a typewriter-inspired mechanical keyboard with full Mac and iOS support.

The company has two of its new lofree keyboards that launched this week to give away to two 9to5Mac readers this week.

There aren’t a ton of options for mechanical keyboards for Mac users, especially wireless options that are also fully compatible with not only a Mac layout but also iOS (and other mobile devices). These keyboards use Gateron Blue switches and normally sell for $79.

Did you know that 95% of all mechanical keyboards are made for gamers? But what about designers, writers and basically everyone else who just want to enjoy a beautiful mechanical keyboard? Meet lofree, the wireless mechanical keyboard that is stylish and designed for everyone.

Winners will get their choice of blue, red or black color options.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers worldwide.

