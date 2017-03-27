9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Series 1 from $200, APC Back-UPS w/ USB $73, VIZIO 3.1-Ch. Soundbar System $230, more
Apple Watch Series 1 gets a big discount at Target, priced from $200
Get serious about backup power with the APC Back-UPS 850VA w/USB ports: $73 shipped
Daily Deals: VIZIO SmartCast 3.1-Ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Sub $230, Insignia Portable Projector $125, more
Target launches $300 gift card promo with iPhone 7/Plus purchase
Save $234 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air: $765 (Reg. $999)
B&H launches new iPad pre-orders with discounts, rewards and tax in NY only
App Store Free App of the Week: the pro video cam/editor Musemage goes free for the first time this year (Reg. $4)
- The highly-rated Osmos for iOS is now just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- The artistic photo editor Trigraphy for iOS goes free for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $4)
- The popular Ticket to Ride is now matching its lowest price on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $7)
Review: The Autonomous Smart Desk 2 is a perfect mix of function and value [Video]
9to5Rewards: Mophie iPhone 7 Juice Pack Air Battery Case [Giveaway]
Roku Premiere+ delivers 4K streaming content, on sale for $79 (Reg. $100)
- Smartphone Accessories: Bestek 3-Outlet + 4-Port USB Wall Charger $12, more
- IKEA set to launch new smart home LED bulbs, motion sensors and more
- Games/Apps: Resident Evil 7 $32, Fallout 4 & DOOM $16, iOS freebies, more
- Amazon’s all-time low price on this ASUS 24″ 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $205 (Reg. $260+)
- Rachio’s 2nd Gen. Smart Sprinkler Controllers make watering your lawn easy from $155
- Score a refurb DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K Video for $550 (Orig. $1,259)
- A shatterproof mini hoop is just what your office needs: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Today’s the day you get a Polar Bluetooth Heart Rate Sensor & Fitness Tracker for $35 shipped
- Meet Snapmaker: a reinvented 3D Printer with CNC carving
- The NeatConnect Sheetfed Scanner is selling for $150 (Reg. $280)
- Relive the original Star Wars Saga on Blu-ray for $58.50 shipped
- STOA vintage arcade cabinets are the coolest gaming accessory this year
- Moto G Plus 64GB Smartphone + Samsung Level U Pro Headphones for $225
- Nike shoes and apparel up to 70% off at Kohl’s
Baselworld showcases Samsung’s classically designed smart pocket watch
Under Armour is set to bring another pair of 3D-printed shoes to market next week
- Dell launches cutting-edge 31-inch 8K display … costs a cool $5K
- Pong comes to your living room with the official vintage Atari coffee table, pre-order now
- Hypar’s Folding Kayak comes in at less than 20-pounds and fits in your luggage
- Logitech announces new MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
- Cinemood, the ultimate bedtime story projector is now available for pre-order
- Lexar expands its lineup of popular USB flash drives with the new JumpDrive Tough
- Stylishly cruise up to 22 miles per hour with Mercane’s Transboard electric scooter
- Bring the Battle of Hoth home with Lego’s new Star Wars UCS T-47 Snowspeeder
- The German Lotusgrill brings smokeless BBQ to your home thanks to its unique design
- Square Enix is set to re-release the entire Secret of Mana series on Nintendo Switch [Video]
- Microsoft unveils the Tech Series Xbox One Wireless Controllers with laser-etched graphics
- Add turn signals and a rearview mirror to your bicycle with Hexagon
- Lomography’s new Automat Instant Camera packs an impressive 38mm wide-angle lens
- Grovemade’s new “indestructible” Key Ring is made from a solid block of anodized aluminum
- Anker unveils new Powerline II Dura MFi Lightning Cables with a lifetime warranty
- Sobro is the ‘cooler coffee table’ that features an integrated refrigerator drawer, and more
- An eBike with 90+ mile range has hit Kickstarter, check out the Stealth P-7 Electric
PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac: $30 (Reg. $60)
Samsung’s gorgeous 65″ 4K Smart UHDTV drops to $1,599
- Add the Hori arcade controller to your PS4/PC for $112
- Grab Aukey’s HDTV antenna with 50 mile range for $15
- Star Wars Rebellion Board Game for $65 (Orig. $100)
- Upgrade to Sennheiser’s HD598 Headphones for $100
- Frank+Oak offers Buy One Get One 50% off on all tops
- Add an Acer 25-inch Monitor w/ HDMI to your desk for $200
- Acer’s 13″ 4GB Chromebook for as little as $275
- Load up on Nike gear for spring with an extra 25% off
- KORG’s Gadget synth suite on Mac w/ launch day promo
- The WORX Aerocart Wheelbarrow is $88
- Mountain Hardwear offers an extra 50% off outerwear
- Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on this dock for $23
- Twelve South’s HiRise Apple Watch Dock for $25
- August 2nd Gen. HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock for $183
- WORX 14″ 24V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $160
- Reebok Outlet: up to 40% off + extra 50% off
- Black+Decker’s best-selling 16V Cordless Hand Vac $38
- Netflix April 2017: New Standup by Louis C.K., more
- Proctor Silex Modern Toaster Oven for just $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sports Nutrition: 5-lb. EAS 100% Pure Protein $32, more
- Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio Bluetooth Speaker is only $78
- H&M’s Midseason Sale offers up to 70% off starting at $4
- Samsung Gear VR Headset for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $60)
- Free Xbox Live Gold Games for April
- The TaoTronics Portable Garment Steamer for $14 Prime
- Save 20% on sporting goods, tools, fashion, cameras and more at eBay
- Get up to 20% off w/ these discounted gift cards
- Amazon and DirecTV: free Fire TV Stick from $35
- Anker SoundBuds: NB10 Bluetooth $32 or w/ Lightning Cable $30
- Olala 13000mAh Power Bank $31, more
- Roku 4 Media Player (refurb.) for $60
- Sony Xperia XZ 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $430 (Reg. $550)
- Rachael Ray Oven Lovin’ 5-Piece Set for $24
- Mini Terrain Sound Bluetooth Speaker $17, more
- Samsung 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $350