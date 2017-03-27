How to force an update to the final version of iOS 10.3 after running the latest beta

If you’re currently running the beta version of iOS 10.3, but you’re not seeing the new iOS 10.3 software update, there’s a simple way to force your device to find it. You’ll need to remove the iOS Beta Software Profile before your device will be able to see the final iOS 10.3 public release. We show you how to do so in this brief step-by-step guide.

How to force an update to the final version of iOS 10.3

Step 1: Open Settings → General → Profile.

Step 2: Tap Delete Profile under iOS Beta Software Profile.

Step 3: Enter your passcode, and tap Delete again to confirm.

Step 4: Reboot your iOS device.

Step 5: Open Settings → General → Software Update to check for the iOS 10.3 update.

Deleting the beta profile and rebooting lets your iOS device see the update

Your iOS device will now be able to download and install the final version of iOS 10.3 instead of falsely reporting that your software is up to date.

