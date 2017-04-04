Trump signs bill to roll back privacy rules, we’re offering lowest-ever price on lifetime VPN

In light of this week’s passing of the controversial legislation by Trump/Republican Congress to overturn FCC privacy rules, specials.9to5Toys.com is offering a special today-only discount on a VPNSecure lifetime subscription. Applying coupon code PRIVACY6 at checkout drops the final price down to $33, which is one of the best lifetime VPN deals that we’ve ever seen.

There are a number of reasons to invest in this type of service and now is as good as time as ever to make the jump. VNPSecure offers location and IP address cloaking, allows users to pass geolocation blocks and delivers unlimited bandwidth. Learn more about this service here.