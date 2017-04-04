Trump signs bill to roll back privacy rules, we’re offering lowest-ever price on lifetime VPN

In light of this week’s passing of the controversial legislation by Trump/Republican Congress to overturn FCC privacy rules, specials.9to5Toys.com is offering a special today-only discount on a VPNSecure lifetime subscription. Applying coupon code PRIVACY6 at checkout drops the final price down to $33, which is one of the best lifetime VPN deals that we’ve ever seen.
There are a number of reasons to invest in this type of service and now is as good as time as ever to make the jump. VNPSecure offers location and IP address cloaking, allows users to pass geolocation blocks and delivers unlimited bandwidth. Learn more about this service here.
Internet threats are a real thing – and surfing the Web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. This deal offers you a lifetime of protection so you can explore the Internet worry-free. With the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad. Plus, unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. Get VPNSecure, and you’ll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust.