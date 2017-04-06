Nvidia announces new Titan Xp GPU along with upcoming beta Pascal drivers for the Mac

Big news on the GPU front today for Mac users. Along with the announcement of its new ridiculously powerful Titan Xp GPU, Nvidia announced that new beta Pascal drivers are coming next week for the Mac.

This is great news for eGPU users and for those interested in building a Hackintosh. It also bodes well for the future of the upcoming modular Mac Pro.

Here are the stats for the new Titan Xp GPU:

12GB of GDDR5X memory running at 11.4 Gbps

3,840 CUDA cores running at 1.6GHz

12 TFLOPs of brute force

The Titan line now takes its rightful place at the top of the heap shortly after the announcement of the GTX 1080 Ti.

More importantly, for Mac users, Nvidia is focused on delivering needed the latest GPU power to the Mac community:

Speaking of users, we’re also making the new TITAN Xp open to the Mac community with new beta Pascal drivers, coming this month. For the first time, this gives Mac users access to the immense horsepower delivered by our award-winning Pascal-powered GPUs.

This is an extremely exciting revelation for Mac users who require the power provided by the latest graphics architecture. Currently Mac users are limited to Maxwell GPUs from the company’s 9-series cards, but next week we’ll be able to finally experience Pascal, albeit a $1200 Pascal model, on the Mac.

The Titan Xp is available for order today. There’s no word if driver compatibility will come to lesser 10-series Pascal cards like the popular GTX 1080. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new details concerning further compatibility down the line.