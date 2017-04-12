9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPhone SE 32GB $200, BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones $130, iPad Pro (refurb) $380, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple iPhone SE 32GB pre-paid, no contract for $200 (Reg. $399)
Apple iPhone 6 32GB off-contract for $200 at Boost Mobile
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB (cert. refurb) down to $380 shipped
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)
Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)
iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery
Hyperburner iOS space racer free for very first time (Reg. $3)
- LVL 3D puzzler gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
- WikiLinks Smart Wikipedia Reader for iOS now available free
- Legend of Skyfish iOS/Android action-adventure hits lowest price ever: $1
- Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)
- Artkive for iOS goes free: easily keep track of all your kids’ artwork
- App Store Free App of the Week: Toca Life School children’s iOS app free
Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style
Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone
Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more
Best Console Releases for April: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Outlast 2 & more
9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Gift Cards up to 20% off: Toys R Us, Lowe’s and more
AmazonBasics iPhone 7/Plus cases from under $1
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 3-pack of MFi PowerLine Lightning Cables $20, more
- Daily Deals: APC 10-outlet Back-UPS $150, Insignia 50-inch LED 1080p HDTV $280, more
- Egyptian cotton sheets up to 25% off today only at Amazon
- Games/Apps: Uncharted 4 Triple Pack $25, Dishonored 2 $23, iOS freebies, more
- 1byone’s best-selling 50-mile Amplified HDTV Antenna $20 Prime shipped
- Nordstrom’s Clear the Rack Event is live with 25% off all clearance
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 debut trailer leaks, watch it right here while you can
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign
Misfit’s Flare is a low cost fitness tracker that doesn’t skip out on functionality
- Under Armour SpeedForm Record Equipped shoes takes fitness to a new level
- Gorillaz launch new AR/VR app to host largest ever listening party
- The KERUO L7 smart pocket projector puts the big screen in the palm of your hands
- Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access
- Teodoor offers full smart lock functionality in the ‘world’s smallest package’
- Kniterate is a smart 3D printer for the aspiring tailor
- Ford’s smart crib will get your infant to sleep without having to take a night drive
- Play Elder Scrolls Online for free on PS4, Xbox One, Mac/PC
- Knomo’s water-resistant LiveFree bag offers wireless charging on the go
- Duo is the AI-infused Smart Mirror that everyone needs to start their day
- Powrtabs is a biodegradable charger for your iPhone and Android
- TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulbs gain Alexa control, remain affordable at $20+
- With Polar’s new M430 iOS compatible sports watch, you’ll run smarter
- Transformers Forged to Fight out now on iOS/Android (free-to-play)
- Lift-bit offers a stylish and intelligent modular seating system for your home
- Xbox Scorpio console specs unveiled with native 4K and more
- Samsung’s MU Series Ultra HDTVs bring affordability and sleek designs
- Clarity is a touchscreen Smart Speaker that combines Google Now and Alexa
- How to add sound to your LEGO creations with the PFx Brick
- The Sunrise Smart Pillow aspires to make every morning better
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130
Caseology iPhone 7/Plus cases in a variety of styles and colors from $4
Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear
- Jiffy Lube Gift Card 20% off: $60 for $48
- Harman Kardon HK 3700 A/V Receiver (cert. refurb) for $145
- Get Curious George Seasons 1-9 in HD for just $10 a season
- Create your own custom Xbox One Wireless Controller for $65
- Get 25% off Nike styles at Macy’s for men, women, and kids
- ‘The Age of Innocence’ Kindle eBook for free w/ Audible
- Olala 6000mAh Power Bank w/ MFi Lightning Cable $15, more
- Garmin Vivofit 2 Bluetooth Fitness Wristband $40,more
- Petcube Play w/ 1080p video, audio & built-in laser $142
- Inferno is the the $1 HD iTunes Movie Rental of the Week
- True Religion offers 30% off entire purchase + free shipping
- Staedtler Fineliner Adult Coloring Book Pens $19 + more
- Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard goes to $60 at Amazon
- Google Home + Philips Hue Smart Lighting Kit bundle for $266
- Best Online Fashion Discounts for Students in 2017
- Harmon Kardon 5.1-Ch Home Theater $250
- RAVPower 4-port USB Charger $14 Prime shipped
- Nintendo amiibo sale, three for $20:
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Cabela’s, more
- Aukey PowerHub Mini w/ 4 USB Ports $16, more
- Starbucks is handing out $5 credits
- PSVR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle pre-order $20 off
- AmazonBasics Scissors from just over $1 Prime shipped
- View-Maser Batman VR Pack $13 Prime shipped
- Netgear Arlo Q 1080p Security Cam $127.50
- Stanley 8-Inch Torpedo Level $2
- 8-pack EcoSmart A19 LED Light Bulbs $10, more
- Netgear Arlo Pro 3-Cam Surveillance: $500
- Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker returns to $100