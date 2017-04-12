Apple’s CarPlay comes standard in new 2018 Lincoln Navigator

With an official introduction of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator today, the vehicle becomes the latest that will include Apple’s in-dash CarPlay system standard.

Lincoln today introduces the 2018 Navigator, an all-new full-size SUV that combines modern luxury with advanced technology – elevating family travel to first class… A twin-turbo V6 engine projected to produce 450 horsepower provides smooth power whenever you need it, delivered through a 10-speed transmission. Navigator’s lighter, high-strength aluminum-alloy body removes nearly 200 pounds, helping create a more refined ride.

The CarPlay functionality is built-into the vehicle’s 12-inch display that runs Ford’s SYNC 3 platform, and also includes Android Auto support. Optional 10-inch adjustable rear seat displays are available for beaming content from the front console to passengers in the back. Lincoln also has a deal with Sling that lets owners view live TV channels via a Slingbox product at home.

In addition to the 12-inch touch display, the new Navigator will include a “Head-Up Display that presents “selected information on the windshield instead of the instrument cluster.”

The SUV also offers other tech comforts in its various configurations, including wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot functionality for up to 10 devices, six USB ports, four 12-volt power outlets and a 110-volt plug.

There are also available options for Trailer Backup Assist tech, a 360-degree camera and enhanced park assist, and Adaptive cruise control.

There aren’t any specifics on availability just yet, but you can get more details on the new vehicle in Lincoln’s press release below:

