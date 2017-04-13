Apple hits 96% renewable energy worldwide as suppliers join pledge for 100%

In an interview with Bloomberg, Apple’s Lisa Jackson has announced that the company has achieved 96% worldwide renewable energy up from 2015’s 93%. Already having been at 100% renewable energy in the United States, three more of the company’s worldwide suppliers have pledged to follow suit.

In the interview, Jackson mentions that the company won’t stop until it hits 100% everywhere. Within the United States Apple is at 100% renewable energy usage, alongside 23 other countries. The current 96% of renewable energy sources includes Apple’s offices, data centers, stores, and distribution centers. The last few percentage points to reach 100% will come from the supply chain, companies Apple doesn’t explicitly own.

Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd., Sunwoda Electronic Co., and Compal Electronics Inc. are the three new supply chain companies pledging to join Apple’s sustainability goals. With these additions Jackson states that, “We’re now at seven members of our supply chain who have committed to making their Apple operations renewable too.”

Apple states it will continue with its renewable energy plans that were pledged under President Obama’s administration. Although President Trump may have rolled back some of the EPA’s rules, Apple will continue forward. From Bloomberg’s previous reporting:

“We believe that strong clean energy and climate policies, like the Clean Power Plan, can make renewable energy supplies more robust and address the serious threat of climate change while also supporting American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth,” the companies said in a joint statement after Trump’s order was signed.

Watch the full interview with Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment below: