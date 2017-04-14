9to5Rewards: Anker’s PowerCore 2200 battery case for iPhone 7 [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Anker and its newest iPhone 7 battery case.

The company has its new PowerCore Case 2200 for iPhone 7 (pictured above), which includes a 2200mAh battery in a super sleek design to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The PowerCore 2200 case is available for iPhone 7 and notably doesn’t block the iPhone’s Lightning charging port when not in use, meaning the port remains free for connecting headphones or other accessories. It currently sells for around $50 and comes with a free 3ft Micro USB charging cable.

The case has a capacity of 2200mAh, providing approximately a 0-80% full charge for the iPhone 7. This roughly translates to 10+ hours of video, 10+ hours of voice call, or 32+ hours of audio. Despite this increase in battery life, the actual battery case only adds 0.23 inches to the phone. Product Specs: Dimensions: 141mm X 70mm X 15.3 mm

Weight: 62 grams

Input: 5V = 1A

Output: 5V = 1A

Capacity: 2200 mAh

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Burkley Luxury Leather Set for iPhone 7/7 Plus are @kamelib and Peter Stringer.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the U.S.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

