9to5Rewards: Burkley Luxury Leather Set w/ iPhone 7 Snap On Case, Slim Card Holder & Keychain [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Burkley Case, makers of handmade premium genuine leather iPhone & iPad accessories.

The company has its Burkley Luxury Leather Set (pictured above) that includes its iPhone 7 Snap On Case, Slim Card Holder & Keychain to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The set is available for iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus (Reg. $99), with all pieces designed by the company in New York and manufactured by hand with calfskin leather in Istanbul.

Leather Edition Set pairs luxury versions of our signature Snap On Case, Slim Card Holder and matching leather keychain all from luxury soft grain black leather. This exquisite combination kit for Apple iPhone 7 features the finest quality calfskin leather from Turkey, which will soften and age beautifully over time. Each piece is tastefully embossed with our logo in a complimentary gold finish. Each Leather Edition Set is crafted using the finest calfskin leather from Turkey. Designed in New York, manufactured by hand is Istanbul

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Mujjo leather iPhone 7 case giveaway are @martinroyse, Ben Bradley, and @monsterdrift.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers worldwide.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways: