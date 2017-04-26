ESPN fires 100 on-air personalities, will focus on apps w/ more live news & video streaming features

ESPN has announced some upcoming changes for the network today, including informing employees that 100 on-air talent positions will be cut as the company refocuses its content strategy. It also announced new features coming for the ESPN apps today, which is available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users as well as on other platforms.

Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent—anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play—necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.

As part of the restructuring of on-air talent— ESPN hasn’t yet announced specific talent that will be staying and going— the company shared its “content evolution strategy” for moving forward. Using SportsCenter as an example of its focus, the company said it plans for “more digital-only content socially” and easy access from any screen through its various apps.

Perhaps the most noted example of this strategy is our recent approach to our flagship program, SportsCenter. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, the launch of SC6 with Michael Smith and Jemele Hill, and the debut of more digital-only content socially and on our App means SportsCenter in its many forms is easily accessible, informative and primed with personality… Our evolving ESPN App is the best mobile destination for sports fans and has been bolstered by the recent launch of home screen video and increased personalization.

As for new app features coming to the various ESPN mobile and TV apps, the company said today that it has “more live news video and enhanced video and audio streaming” on the way.

Earlier this month ESPN launched a rebranded Apple TV app, dropped the WatchESPN brand and introduced a refreshed design and new live stream and on-demand content features.