Hands-on: Aukey’s USB-C to HDMI Cable can easily connect your MacBook to an HDTV [Video]

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to connect your MacBook or MacBook Pro to an HDMI-enabled input, then Aukey’s USB-C to HDMI Cable might be able to do the job.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Aukey’s USB-C to HDMI Cable is a single-cable solution with a USB-C connector on one end, and an HDMI connector on the opposite end. The cable itself, at 1.8 meters, should be generally long enough to connect to TVs mounted on a wall.

The cable supports HDMI 1.4b-only, which means that it can connect to a 4K television or monitor at full 3840-by-2160 resolution, but it’s only capable of doing so at a max of 30 Hz. That’s because HDMI Alt Mode for the USB Type-C Connector only supports HDMI 1.4b at this time.

30 Hz is okay for a quick and dirty solution, but it’s not something you’d want to use over the long-term. If you’re more interested in lesser resolutions, such as connecting to a Full HD television, then Aukey’s cable is much more suitable for the application, since plain old 1080p mode supports 60 Hz with no issue.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Inside the box you’ll find the cable and corresponding documentation. The USB-C portion of the cable is a standard port that will easily connect to a 2016 MacBook Pro via its USB-C ports. Keep in mind that this cable is for USB ports, and doesn’t require Thunderbolt 3. That means that it’s also compatible with the 12-inch MacBook.

Because the cable maxes out at 30 Hz for higher resolutions, including 1920-by-1080p “Retina” (pixel-doubled), it’s not something that I would recommend for long-term usage in a computing environment. The eyestrain issues caused by a 30 Hz refresh rate negates some of the convenience brought to the table by Aukey’s adapter.

Higher resolutions max out at 30 Hertz

That said, I think this adapter is good to have on hand for those situations where you need to quickly connect to an HDTV from a port-challenged MacBook. In those cases, Aukey’s cable proves to be quite handy, especially since watching traditional television/movie content is usually fine at 30 Hz and below.

You can find the reasonably-priced Aukey USB-C to HDMI Cable on Amazon. Would you consider adding such an adapter to your tech repertoire?