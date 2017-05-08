Apple’s Workflow for iOS restores Chrome actions, adds Apple Music features

- May. 8th 2017 10:34 am PT

Automation Workflow
View Comments

Workflow, the automation app recently acquired by Apple, has just released a new update with bug fixes and the return of Google Chrome and Pocket functionality. The actions which were originally pulled after the Apple acquisition, were added alongside the introduction of two new Apple Music features.

Following the acquisition, Apple made Workflow free and began refunding recent purchases of the app.  Soon after, the team behind Workflow made it clear that no further updates would be seen in the foreseeable future. That makes today’s update a small, but welcome surprise.

In the 1.7.4 update of Workflow, users will once again be able to use the Google Chrome and Pocket actions. For Chrome, this means being able to open specific URLs in the app. For Pocket, this means adding items or getting items from the Pocket reading list.

The new Apple Music actions added today bring the ability to both add and clear Apple Music’s Up Next queue. Combining these with a set of actions in Workflow can help automators quickly create Up Next playlists.

 

From Workflow’s What’s New page, today’s Cookies & Cream Popcorn update brings:

  • Bug fixes and improvements
  • Restored the Google Chrome and Pocket actions
  • Add music to your Up Next queue with the Add Music to Up Next and Clear Up Next actions’
Workflow is available for free from the iOS App Store and is compatible with both iPad and iPhone.

Favorite Gear

iPhone 7 Plus, 128GB (Jet Black)

iPhone 7 Plus, 128GB (Jet Black)

Peel iPhone 7 Plus Case

Peel iPhone 7 Plus Case

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz i7, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 460, 1TB storage)

15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.9GHz i7, 16GB RAM, Radeon Pro 460, 1TB storage)

Guides

Automation

Automation

View THe Guide

Workflow

Workflow

View THe Guide