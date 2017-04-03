Following acquisition, Apple refunding customers who recently purchased Workflow

Last week, it was revealed that Apple had acquired popular iOS quotation tool Workflow. After the acquisition, Apple made the app free on the App Store, angering some users who had just purchased the app. To remedy this, however, Apple today has started reimbursing customers who purchased Workflow over recent weeks.

Apple has started sending emails to customers who recently purchased the app, informing them that their refund would be processed through their original payment method. Apple is refunding the full $2.99 cost of the app, as well as tax.

Here’s the email Apple has been sending to customers:

Dear iTunes Customer, Thank you for purchasing Workflow by DeskConnect, Inc. Workflow is now available for free in the App Store. Since you recently purchased this app, we have issued you a full refund in the amount of $3.21. These funds will be applied to your original payment method and may take up to five business days from the issue date to post to your account. Regards, iTunes Support Team

At this point, it’s unclear as to what Apple’s plans for Workflow are. In somewhat of a change from Apple’s previous acquisitions, Workflow is still available on the App Store.

Workflow is based around the idea of transforming a process that would normally take a handful of interactions with iOS into a single tap. The goal is to “hide” a complex set of commands under a single, instant tap of a button. Prior to Apple’s acquisition of the app, it ran for $2.99 on the App Store but it has since been made free.

Prior to Apple’s acquisition of the app, Workflow had attracted a wealth of attention from Apple. In 2015, the app won an Apple Design Award, something Apple attributes to those accessibility features in today’s statement.

If you want to take advantage of Workflow, head to the App Store now and download it for free.