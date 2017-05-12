Apple’s first Advanced Manufacturing Fund investment is in iPhone glass supplier Corning

Apple has this morning announced that glass manufacturer Corning will be the first beneficiary of the Advanced Manufacturing Fund announced earlier this month. The $1B fund was established to ‘foster innovation among American manufacturers.’

Corning makes the Gorilla Glass used on every iPhone and iPad since the original iPhone. Apple said that the investment will assist in three ways …

NordVPN

The investment will support Corning’s R&D, capital equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing. Corning’s 65-year-old Harrodsburg facility has been integral to the 10-year collaboration between these two innovative companies and will be the focus of Apple’s investment.

Apple COO Jeff Williams said that the company was proud of its long-standing relationship with Corning.

Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple’s long-standing suppliers. This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America. We’re extremely proud of our collaboration over the years and we are investing further with Corning who has such a rich legacy of innovative manufacturing practices.

Corning CEO Wendell P. Weeks said that Apple’s orders had benefited both innovation and jobs.

Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the US. This investment will ensure our plant in Harrodsburg remains a global center of excellence for glass technology.

In keeping with Apple’s commitment to extend its 100% renewable energy goal to its suppliers, the company said that all Corning’s manufacturing for Apple would be powered by renewables.

Apple said earlier in the month that the $1B fund is intended to create a ‘ripple in the pond’ effect, where jobs will be created in other companies working with manufacturers who receive Apple investment.