This week’s top stories: Siri speaker, WWDC invites, iPhone 8, a modular Mac Pro wishlist from the pros, HomeKit home tour, & more

In this week’s top stories: WWDC keynote invites go out, more reports about an upcoming Siri speaker and iPhone 8, we ask the pros what they want from a modular Mac Pro, and we get a tour of one of the first new HomeKit homes.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week Apple makes dates for its WWDC keynote official as invites begin going out to press. AAPL market cap reaches a record $800 billion and analysts raise targets to $1 trillion. Zac gives you his Siri Speaker Wishlist as a new report says the device is likely to launch at WWDC alongside refreshed iPad models. Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit. And the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive as a special edition 32GB Space Gray iPhone 6 becomes available for just $200 w/o contract.

We ask the pros what they want from Apple’s new modular Mac Pro and display. We take a tour of one of the first Apple HomeKit homes. And Jeff continues with some more Hackintosh tips this week taking a look at options for AMD versu Nvidia for Final Cut Pro X.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iTunes coming to the Windows Store, Amazon Prime for Apple TV rumored for WWDC, the latest iPad Pro rumors, Apple buying a sleep tracking company, the Amazon Echo Show and Siri Speaker rumors, Apple’s new iPhone photography videos, and the Mother’s Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch.

