This week’s top stories: Siri speaker, WWDC invites, iPhone 8, a modular Mac Pro wishlist from the pros, HomeKit home tour, & more
In this week’s top stories: WWDC keynote invites go out, more reports about an upcoming Siri speaker and iPhone 8, we ask the pros what they want from a modular Mac Pro, and we get a tour of one of the first new HomeKit homes.
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
This week Apple makes dates for its WWDC keynote official as invites begin going out to press. AAPL market cap reaches a record $800 billion and analysts raise targets to $1 trillion. Zac gives you his Siri Speaker Wishlist as a new report says the device is likely to launch at WWDC alongside refreshed iPad models. Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit. And the latest iPhone 8 reports arrive as a special edition 32GB Space Gray iPhone 6 becomes available for just $200 w/o contract.
We ask the pros what they want from Apple’s new modular Mac Pro and display. We take a tour of one of the first Apple HomeKit homes. And Jeff continues with some more Hackintosh tips this week taking a look at options for AMD versu Nvidia for Final Cut Pro X.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
AAPL | WWDC
- Apple begins inviting press to WWDC 2017 keynote scheduled for June 5 10AM PT
- Apple acquires popular Apple Watch & iOS sleep tracking platform Beddit
- Photo captures 5th Ave Apple Store with iconic glass cube removed
- AAPL market cap reaches record $800 billion as analyst raises target to $1 trillion
- Siri Speaker Wishlist: hi-fi audio, multi-user control, HomeKit features, more
- KGI: Apple likely to launch 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Siri Speaker at WWDC alongside new software
iPhone | iPad
- Special edition 32GB Space Gray iPhone 6 now available for just $200 w/o contract
- Nike’s new iPhone 7 cases have Air Force 1 and Roshe designs
- iPhone 8 images based on leaked factory CAD drawings show all glass design, thicker body
- iPhone 8 & 7s reportedly to go on sale in October, mass production ‘on schedule’
- KGI: There’s a ‘rising probability of worst-case scenario’ for iPhone 8 shortages
- Purported ‘2017’ iPhone leak hints at Ion-X back glass
- Urban Armor Gear prepping case for 10.5-inch iPad Pro, with June availability
Mac |
- Here’s what pros want from Apple’s new modular Mac Pro and display
- Hackintosh: AMD or Nvidia for Final Cut Pro X? [Video]
Apps |
- Snapchat update adds ‘limitless snaps’ and new creative tools
- Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2017 for Mac following preview
- New Apple Watch Activity Challenge discovered ahead of Mother’s Day
This week’s top videos |
- We took a tour of one of the first Apple HomeKit homes [Video]
- Apple debuts new ‘How to shoot on iPhone 7’ website & video series
Happy Hour Podcast #119|
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss iTunes coming to the Windows Store, Amazon Prime for Apple TV rumored for WWDC, the latest iPad Pro rumors, Apple buying a sleep tracking company, the Amazon Echo Show and Siri Speaker rumors, Apple’s new iPhone photography videos, and the Mother’s Day Activity Challenge for Apple Watch.
