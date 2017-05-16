DJI launches new Apple TV app showcasing curated drone footage

Drone maker DJI today announced a new Apple TV app that allows users to watch curated drone footage on their television. The company explains that the app will offer users a variety of drone footage for their viewing pleasure, as well as a new outlet on which drone users can share their own footage…

DJI announced the new Apple TV this afternoon in a press release, saying that it’s a way for people to “be inspired and intrigued.” The footage available in the app appears to be curated by DJI and focuses on professional content at this point. For instance, there’s a section dedicated to footage from the World Rally Championship, as well as a handful of videos that are promoted from DJI.

“We’ve made flying and capturing aerial footage easy with our drones, and now with the DJI Smart TV App, creators will have more ways to share their work with the world. This is really an opportunity for people to be inspired, intrigued, travel to places they would have never imagined and see the world in a whole new way,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager.

Ideally, DJI’s Apple TV app will expand as time progresses with more content and the ability for anyone to upload their footage to the platform. DJI making efforts as an entertainment company is an outrageous strategy and is something GoPro tried, though its efforts haven’t really caught on. I personally would love a “YouTube but only drone footage”-type service.

DJI has been gaining traction as consumers continue to go hands-on with drones such as the DJI Mavic Pro. For instance, our own Ben Lovejoy tracked his experiences with the Magic Pro in his Drone Diary series, including with the video embedded below.

DJI’s new Apple TV is available now on the tvOS App Store. Additionally, it’s available on the Samsung Tizen TV store and with entertainment devices running Android 5.1 or higher. Let us know what you think of the app and DJI’s entertainment efforts down in the comments.