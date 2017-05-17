Google I/O ’17 roundup: Assistant for iOS, Google Home expansion, new Gmail features & much more

Google is kicking off its annual Google I/O developer conference today with the event’s opening keynote presentation and during had several announcements for not just Android but also iOS and Mac users.
The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac
Among the announcements so far today, Google Assistant is expanding to more languages, in addition to coming to iOS with a standalone iPhone app.
Google Home is coming to new countries and languages and also getting a bunch of new features ahead of an expected unveiling for Apple’s Siri Speaker competitor. The Gmail mobile apps are getting a new “Smart Reply” feature with quick reply suggestion buttons not unlike the Inbox app. Google Photos is getting new features including machine learning intelligence. And Google is releasing a new VR app for developers today called ‘Daydream Elements’.
The company also announced some updated numbers for its services today, including confirming it now has 2 billion Android active devices, 800 million+ Drive users, and 500 million+ Photos users.
Head below for the roundup of news from our coverage over at 9to5Google (and check back for more as the event and the rest of Google I/O ’17 continues):
-
Gmail mobile apps get Inbox/Allo-style ‘Smart Reply’ feature with quick reply suggestions
-
Google Home adding hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming
-
‘Daydream Elements’ goes live on the Play Store in lead up to I/O keynote
-
Numbers from I/O 2017: 2 billion Android devices, 800 million+ Drive users, 500 million+ Photos users, etc
-
Google Assistant adds more new languages as Home goes up for sale in new countries
-
Google Lens adds visual AI intelligence and actions to Android, Assistant, more
-
‘Daydream Elements’ goes live on the Play Store in lead up to I/O keynote