Apple holds Stevie Wonder concert on campus in honor of Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Apple has been celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day all week, highlighting its Accessibility features and sharing the stories of those who use them. To cap off its celebrations, Apple yesterday held a concert at its headquarters with Stevie Wonder…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple held the concert as part of its annual “Beer Bash” festivities, which in the past have featured artists such as Pharrell Williams and Zane Lowe. A plethora of images have emerged on social media showing the gathering of Apple executives and employees for the concert, which was kept a surprise until the day of.

Stevie Wonder, who has been legally blind since shortly after birth, has praised Apple’s Accessibility features in the past. In 2011, the musician thanked Stevie Jobs for Apple’s focus on ensuring that everyone can use its products. “There is nothing that you can do on the iPhone or iPad that I can’t do,” he said.

Furthermore, Wonder starred in Apple’s annual holiday advertisement. In the ad, he was seen using the macOS VoiceOver feature to produce a song in GarageBand. Check out that ad below.

Earlier this week, Apple released a new series of videos highlighting people with disabilities who use its products, while Tim Cook also sat down with three different YouTubers to discuss Apple’s Accessibility efforts.

A variety of different images of Stevie Wonder’s performance at Apple can be seen via Twitter and Instagram and are embedded right below. The artist performed a few songs and was graced by Tim Cook on stage at one point. If you happened to be there, let us know how it was in the comments!

Thank you to the incomparable Stevie Wonder for lifting hearts and celebrating accessibility with us! #GAAD pic.twitter.com/WvePkgte5R — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 19, 2017

Once in a lifetime opportunity to watch Stevie Wonder live! I got goosebumps! WOW! A post shared by Parth Dhebar (@parth.dhebar) on May 18, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Damn.. Stevie Wonder is at the apple campus rn — Jesse (@barbonator) May 19, 2017

Stevie Wonder is performing at Apple's headquarters today. If only it was a month later — ATZ (@imAbiel) May 19, 2017

Stevie Wonder at Apple for Global Accessibility Awareness Day #GAAD pic.twitter.com/anwyi7GcpI — James Craig (@cookiecrook) May 19, 2017

Stevie Wonder at #apple #beerbash A post shared by Didip Kerabat (@didip) on May 18, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT