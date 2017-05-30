Apple announces Carpool Karaoke spin-off debuting August 8 on Apple Music

After originally aiming to debut the new series in April, Apple quietly delayed its Carpool Karaoke show until “later this year” without reason. Now, Apple exec Eddy Cue has taken to Twitter to confirm that the show will launch on Apple Music on August 8th, while Apple has also issued a press release…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is a spin-off of James Corden’s popular segment on ‘The Late Late Show’ on CBS. Apple originally acquired rights to the show last July and has gradually been teasing it since then.

In the press release today, Apple says that each episode will consist of a different group of celebrities, such as John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal taking a ride “filled with comedy, conversation, and music.”

Apple today announced Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting Tuesday, August 8. The show will feature many of today’s biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favorite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music.

Apple still hasn’t given reason for the delay and a four-month postponement will only further lend credibility to reports that the company’s plans for original content are scattered at best. Nevertheless, we now have a hard date for the release.

Apple’s spin-off will feature 16 half-hour episodes with rotating celebrity guests and hosts. While Corden will be an executive producer for Apple’s version, he won’t appear in every episode. So far, it has been revealed that celebrities such as Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Check out the trailer for Carpool Karaoke below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments.