Apple delays release of Carpool Karaoke spin-off until ‘later this year’

Apple’s Carpool Karaoke adaptation was originally slated to debut this month on Apple Music, but the company has apparently delayed that premiere. According to a report from Reuters, the release of Carpool Karaoke has been pushed until “later this year,” but without any specific reason.

Apple was reportedly set to host a primer party for its Carpool Karaoke spinoff last month, but the event was delayed at the last-minute without explanation. Apple rescheduled the party for today, but again delayed it without reason.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple simply stated that the show would be premiering later this year.

Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, declined to explain the delays, but said in a statement that “Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music later this year.”

Furthermore, CBS Television Studios said in a statement that it’s looking forward to the launch of Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music later this year:

A representative for CBS Television Studios said in an email on Monday: “We’re excited about our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ for Apple Music, and look forward to everyone seeing it later this year.”

Apple exec Eddy Cue originally announced back in February that Carpool Karaoke would launch exclusively to Apple Music customers this month, also showing off the first trailer for the show. Apple’s Carpool Karaoke adaptation is a spin-off of the segment from James Corden’s Late Late Show on CBS. Apple acquired rights to the series last July.

Apple’s spin-off will feature 16 half-hour episodes with rotating celebrity guests and hosts. While Corden will be an executive producer for Apple’s version, he won’t appear in every episode. So far, it has been revealed that celebrities such as Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, and Shaquille O’Neal.

It’d be interesting to know Apple’s reasoning for the Carpool Karaoke delay. The company has been scattered as to what its plans are for original content and this is yet another example of that.

Are you at all upset by the delay of Carpool Karaoke? Let us know in the comments.