Apple shares first teaser for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke spin-off destined to Apple Music

During The Grammys this evening, Apple debuted the first advertisement for its Carpool Karaoke spin-off. The ad gives the first look at the premise of Apple’s version of the hit concept, which originally appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Apple first announced its plans for a Carpool Karaoke spin-off last year and additional details have been slowly emerging since then. Today’s ad gives a first look at the rotating host concept that the show will adopt. Shown artists and hosts include John Legend, Will Smith, James Corden, Blake Shelton, Shaquille O’Neal and many more. Here are some of the celebrities Apple teases for the series:

Featuring James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more.

The premise of the show appears to be the same as Corden’s, with artist driving around another while they sing to popular songs, talk to each other, and stop for random other activities. As previously announced, James Corden will not host the series, but will be the executive producer and appear in at least one episode, judging by today’s clip.

Apple will release 16 episodes of its Carpool Karaoke series, each 30 minutes in length. Corden will continue to do his own Carpool Karaoke skits on The Late Late Show, but will limit it to once a month.

It’s still unclear as to when Apple’s Carpool Karaoke spinoff will be release, but the company teased at the end of today’s ad that it will be “coming soon to Apple Music.” Here’s the company’s description of the series:

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new CARPOOL KARAOKE series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

