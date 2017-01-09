Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music to feature 16 half-hour episodes with celebrity hosts, interview format

When Apple acquired the rights to bring The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke series to Apple Music last summer, one major question at the time was who would host the new series. James Corden hosts the viral series for the CBS version, but it was said from the start that his role would only be executive producer for the new series. Now, new details about the Apple Music Carpool Karaoke series have surfaced.

Variety reports that Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music will be hosted by different hosts each episode rather than one permanent host like the CBS version. The new series will also feature a different format that resembles more of an interview show than the viral clips that we’ve seen from The Late Late Show so far.

The CBS version has primarily focused on musical guests with Corden behind the wheel, while celebrity interviews have been saved for other segments of The Late Late Show. Apple Music’s version will open up the premise to non-musical guests and leave room for more discussion between hosts and guests.

Those pairings include more traditional musical choices like John Legend and Alicia Keys and Seth MacFarlane and Ariana Grande, but also more outside-the-box choices like Billy Eichner in the passenger seat, surrounded by the band Metallica, or former NFL star and talk show host Michael Strahan and NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon.

Variety notes that the show still doesn’t have a release date (it’s expected to be pay-walled behind an Apple Music subscription when it launches), but the video series will span 16 episodes (one per week) running a half-hour each.

Back when the deal was announced last summer, Eddy Cue described Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music as a perfect fit.