Customized Apple-1 to go up for auction this month, could fetch as much as $500k

Yet another functioning Apple-1 will hit the auction block later this month, but this machine offers a few unique characteristics that set it apart from other models that have also recently sold at auction. This particular Apple-1 is expected to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000…

There are a few things that make this machine unique. For one, the casing has been painted green, which gives the machine a unique design. Furthermore, on the inside there’s 12kb of RAM, which is three times the original 4kb amount. There’s also a 1702 erasable programmable read-only memory chip, which allows users to run programs right after the bootup process.

Apple-1 machines are no stranger to the auction block. In 2014, a working Apple-1 was auctioned for $365,000, while the year prior a model signed by Wozniak went for $671,000. Another unit was auctioned in 2015 and expected to sell for over half a million dollars. Most impressively, a special “Celebration” edition Apple-1 fetched $815,000 in auction, though falling short of lofty $1 million estimates.

However, while those numbers sound impressive, a functioning Apple-1 last month sold for $130,000 at auction, which is far less than the initial expectations. Some attributed to this dramatic drop in price to prices falling back to normal after a spike due to the death of Steve Jobs.

This functioning, customized Apple-1 will go up for auction on June 15th through New York-based auction firm Christie’s. More information can be found here.