Apple teases upcoming Space Gray iMac Pro, ‘the most powerful Mac ever’

Apple has previewed the new iMac Pro ahead of its release later this year. Apple calls this machine its ‘most powerful Mac ever’ and includes a space gray casing.

That description means the new all-in-one machine will rival the current Mac Pro which will be replaced with a modular version in the future.

The new iMac Pro will feature four Thunderbolt 3 ports with support for up to two 5K displays, a 1080p FaceTime camera, realtime 3D rendering, and much more. Other specs start at a 5K built-in display, 8-core Xeon processors, Radeon Vega graphics, 32GB ECC memory, and 10GB Ethernet.

The new iMac Pro will start at $4999 and be available in December.