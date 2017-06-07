9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk Memory Sale at Amazon, 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $399, Leather Apple Watch Band $13, more

- Jun. 7th 2017 9:28 am PT

Amazon SanDisk Sale 25% off: wireless flash drives, memory cards, more

Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Add a leather band to your Apple Watch in multiple colors for $13 (Reg. $21)

Apple iPhone 6s 16GB in multiple colors now $280 shipped (refurb)

Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits

The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

Daily Deals: Logitech Performance Mouse MX $40, VIZIO 48″ 1080p HDTV with Chromecast built-in $330, more

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more

Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases

Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more

Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150

Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85

Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped

Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

