9to5Rewards: Koogeek Smart Socket with Apple HomeKit support [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Koogeek, offering its Smart Socket with HomeKit support. The company has three of its Koogeek Smart Sockets (pictured above) to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

With HomeKit support, any bulbs connected to the Smart Socket can be controlled using Siri voice commands from your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, or from the Home app for iOS. You’ll be able to monitor power consumption, set schedules and timers for turning bulbs on and off, and also control the Smart Socket remotely via HomeKit if you have an Apple TV or iPad.

Koogeek’s Smart Socket is compatible with a wide variety of E26 bulbs including incandescent, halogen, CFL, and LED. The Smart Socket normally sells for around $40. For more info, check out our full review of the product from a few months back.

With the Smart Socket, you don’t need a hub and you don’t need to throw your existing bulbs away. To install the socket, you unscrew the bulb from the fitting. Then, you twist that same bulb into the Koogeek adaptor. The adaptor-bulb combo can then be replaced into the light fitting. That’s it.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our Wemo Smart Dimmer Light Switch giveaway was Vic @Slickvic621.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers worldwide.

How to enter?

