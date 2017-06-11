Apple today has announced its first ever retail store destined for Taiwan. The company made the announcement on its Taiwan website, while Tim Cook also teased the new location in a tweet this afternoon, calling the store Apple Taipei 101.

Apple’s Taiwan retail store will be located in the Xinyi District on the ground floor and basement level of Taipei 101. It’s not explicitly clear when the store will open, through AppleDaily speculates that will be by the end of the month.

Construction continues on the interior of the retail store, with “paper making art master” Yang Shiyi designing the art on the walls. The store will cover 1,322 square meters and take up two floors. The store will presumably feature Apple’s latest retail design, which sections off the Genius area from the shopping area.

Apple indicates that the store will be open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 11: 00 to 21: 30 and from 11: 00 to 22: 00 on Friday and Saturyda. Here’s how Apple describes its Taiwan retail store online:

Have to sit idly. Taiwan’s first Apple outlets, will be in Taipei and we met! Apple Taipei 101 will provide a space for everyone to experience Apple’s complete products and services, and to create, share and learn together. Like the people of Taiwan will always gather in a tree, prepare a pot of tea, so that people can exchange, fun, and then start. To celebrate the opening, we invite Taiwanese paper-cut artist Yang Shiyi, the same tree as the main body of the visual, creating a huge paper-cut works, showing the joy of this together, welcome everyone can have leisure to sit.

Taipei 101, formerly known as the Taipei World Financial Center, was completed in 2004 and offers 101 floors of offices, restaurants, observatory decks, and shopping. The Taipei 101 Mall is located on the basement floor through the fifth floor and will house Apple’s retail location.

The Taipei 101 location is Apple’s first in Taiwan and marks the first time that customers will be able to purchase products directly through Apple retail, though the company has sold direct to consumer through its online store.