9to5Toys Lunch Break: iOttie iPhone Car Mount $14, Digits Calculator iOS App Free, Logitech Harmony Remote $104, more

- Jun. 19th 2017 9:29 am PT

iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch iPhone + Android Car Mount under $14

Digits, the calculator for humans on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $4)

Logitech Harmony Companion All-in-One Universal Remote: $102.50 (Reg. $150)

Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in

App Store Free App of the Week: Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free for first time ever (Reg. $2)

Hands-on with Mophie’s new wireless iPhone 7/Plus charge force case

Review: LEGO Star Wars UCS Slave 1 packs 2,000 pieces and is the ultimate display model

9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]

Daily Deals: Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor $300, WD 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $40, more

The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports

Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech

Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console

FiftyThree Pencil costs 80% less than the Apple Pencil: $20 (Certified Refurb.)

