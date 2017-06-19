9to5Toys Lunch Break: iOttie iPhone Car Mount $14, Digits Calculator iOS App Free, Logitech Harmony Remote $104, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch iPhone + Android Car Mount under $14
Digits, the calculator for humans on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $4)
Logitech Harmony Companion All-in-One Universal Remote: $102.50 (Reg. $150)
Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in
App Store Free App of the Week: Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free for first time ever (Reg. $2)
Hands-on with Mophie’s new wireless iPhone 7/Plus charge force case
Review: LEGO Star Wars UCS Slave 1 packs 2,000 pieces and is the ultimate display model
9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Dell 28-inch 4K Monitor $300, WD 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive $40, more
- Samsung’s SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit goes to $171 shipped, more
- Monoprice 20% off sitewide sale, today only: Z-Wave accessories, 4K monitors, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Xbox One S 500GB Bundle $200, Mario Maker 3DS $28, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Word Seek, Digits, Ninja Village, more
- Blu-ray Steelbooks from $10: World War Z, Saving Private Ryan, Independence Day, more
- Up to 40% off sports nutrition supplements, protein shakes, more in today’s Gold Box
- Epson Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint: $94 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Save on Moultrie Deer Feeders in today’s Gold Box at Amazon from $71
- TP-Link’s Smart Wi-Fi Bulb works w/ Alexa for $40 (Reg. $50)
- Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Headphones $19 (Reg. $24), more
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Logitech Gaming Peripherals from $35: headsets, mice, keyboards, more
- TP-Link Deco M5 3-pack Mesh Wi-Fi System: $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Bose Solo 5 TV sound system $150 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $249)
- Upgrade to 1st class luggage for summer travel, Amazon Gold Box starting at $15
- LG 34-Inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor w/ HDMI for $299 shipped (Reg. $480)
- Google Express $40 credit for $11 with email delivery
- Jay-Z’s new album ‘4:44’ drops exclusively to Sprint and Tidal customers June 30
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Should you join the Subscription Box craze? Here are a few of our favorites…
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need
- Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone
- RadioShack’s liquidation sale is filled with merchandise to help you relive the 1980’s
- Razer unveils new Thresher Ultimate Headset for Xbox One, PS4 and PC
- Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards
- Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger
- Nyko announces the first portable HDMI dock for Nintendo Switch w/ new chargers and cases
- Tertill autonomously tames those pesky weeds to keep your garden looking its best
- Best Buy will soon let you try-before-you-buy some of its most popular tech
- Metroid Samus Returns is a brand new game in the series dropping on 3DS this year
- Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports
- Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture
- Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design
- Pavlok Rise shocks you out of bed so you can build better sleep habits
- Logitech unveils Powerplay wireless charging mousepad for gamers
- Strøm’s 50-mile range makes it the perfect eBike for any ride
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
FiftyThree Pencil costs 80% less than the Apple Pencil: $20 (Certified Refurb.)
- Etekcity 3-pack Remote Control Outlet Switches $16, more
- Amazon’s Beauty Box is basically free after a $12 credit
- LINKSYS Powerline W-Fi Extender Kit for $20
- Denon 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver with Bluetooth now $196
- H&M gets you ready with its 60% off Summer Sale
- High Sierra SBT Slim Backpack for $35
- Samsung 32-inch LED Monitor w/ HDMI input $275
- KEF Q100 Bookshelf Loudspeakers for $291
- Beyerdynamic DT 770 i Headphones now just $95
- Moto G Plus 16GB Android Smartphone drops to $150
- VUDU $5 movie sale: The Matrix, , Jason Bourne, more
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit $187
- Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker $33 (Reg. $45), more
- D-Link’s Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem is down to $30
- Wired + Popular Science Magazine bundle for $8
- Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared Portable Grill2Go Gas Grill drops to $79
- Wahl Elite Pro Haircut Kit w/ carrying case $40 (up to 20% off)
- DYMO’s Turbo Thermal Label Printer gets a massive discount: $28 (Reg. $60+)
- Lord & Taylor takes 30% off Michael Kors, Sperry, Kate Spade and more!