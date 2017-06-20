9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro $150 off, Bose SoundTouch Wi-Fi Speaker $370, iTunes Movie Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers
Bose SoundTouch 30 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker $370 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
iTunes movie bundle sale from $15: James Bond, Ocean’s, Spider-Man, Matrix, more
Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in
Set Your Price on the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle ($604 Value)
- Digits, the calculator for humans on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $4)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Beat Stomper’s iOS music-driven platforming free for first time ever (Reg. $2)
Hands-on with Mophie’s new wireless iPhone 7/Plus charge force case
Review: LEGO Star Wars UCS Slave 1 packs 2,000 pieces and is the ultimate display model
9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Parallels Desktop 12 for Mac now 25% off, starting at $60
Amazon’s best-selling 1-foot extension cords are on sale: 10-pack $10
- DBPOWER Waterproof 1080p Action Camera w/ accessory kit $26 (Reg. $43)
- Lenmar iPhone 6/s 3000mAh MFi Charging Case $9, more
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Star Wars The Force Awakens SteelBook Blu-Ray $18, more
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Samsonite Spinner Suitcase Deals: Lift2 21-inch $56, 25-inch $68, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iBasket Pro, Sproggiwood, Line Birds, more
- Line Birds now free for first time in almost a year (Reg. $1)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Hitman Complete $24, Jotun $5, more
- BISSELL DeepClean Carpet Cleaner for $127 shipped (Orig. $260), today only
- Cuisinart’s 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker hits $56 shipped (Reg. $80+)
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has up to 25% off Power Wheels Bikes, from $26
- LeEco Le S3 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone $140, today only
- Amazon best-selling Old School Labs Sports Nutrition & Supplements from $28
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Should you join the Subscription Box craze? Here are a few of our favorites…
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need
- Kible introduces LEGO-like on-demand block kits designed on your iPhone
- RadioShack’s liquidation sale is filled with merchandise to help you relive the 1980’s
- Razer unveils new Thresher Ultimate Headset for Xbox One, PS4 and PC
- Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards
- Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger