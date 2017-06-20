Live stream: Watch Scott Forstall discuss the iPhone’s creation at Computer History Museum event

As we reported last week, Scott Fostall is set to publicly talk about the iPhone’s creation this evening at Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The interview marks a change of pace for the former Apple executive, who has generally traveled under the radar since Apple CEO Tim Cook fired him in late 2012 following the shaky Apple Maps rollout.
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Head below for a live stream, more details, and our commentary on the interview…
How did iPhone come to be? On June 20, four members of the original development team will discuss the secret Apple project, which in the past decade has remade the computer industry, changed the business landscape, and become a tool in the hands of more than a billion people around the world.
Scott Forstall, the leader of the original iPhone software team will take part in a fireside chat with Computer History Museum historian John Markoff. A panel with three of the engineers who worked on the original iPhone, Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes, will describe how the iPhone came to be.
Part 1: Original iPhone Engineers Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff
Part 2: Original iPhone Software Team Leader Scott Forstall in Conversation with John Markoff
Live blog:
- Opening with interview with original iPhone engineers Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes
- How was living with the secrecy? “The thing about Apple is we all get it, we all live in that culture. They were very respectful. You develop a talent for describing what you’re working on without giving too many details.”
- Fiennes: “The first time I saw pinch-to-zoom was at the keynote.”
- Ganatra: “There was so much value in having this secrecy. I think it served us very well in the end. Nobody knew what was coming and nobody knew what we were working on.”
- Ganatra: I can’t tell you how many times I heard Scott talk about scrolling deceleration…being very detailed about scrolling and how the UI responds to touch. There’s a lot of math that goes into making it work so well.”
- Herz: “I was doing my best work because Steve might be, and sometimes was, lurking around the corner.”
- Fiennes says Jobs once asked him to move the CPU a couple of millimeters to make the PCB symmetrical…