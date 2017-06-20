Live stream: Watch Scott Forstall discuss the iPhone’s creation at Computer History Museum event

As we reported last week, Scott Fostall is set to publicly talk about the iPhone’s creation this evening at Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The interview marks a change of pace for the former Apple executive, who has generally traveled under the radar since Apple CEO Tim Cook fired him in late 2012 following the shaky Apple Maps rollout.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Head below for a live stream, more details, and our commentary on the interview…

How did iPhone come to be? On June 20, four members of the original development team will discuss the secret Apple project, which in the past decade has remade the computer industry, changed the business landscape, and become a tool in the hands of more than a billion people around the world. Scott Forstall, the leader of the original iPhone software team will take part in a fireside chat with Computer History Museum historian John Markoff. A panel with three of the engineers who worked on the original iPhone, Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes, will describe how the iPhone came to be. Part 1: Original iPhone Engineers Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff Part 2: Original iPhone Software Team Leader Scott Forstall in Conversation with John Markoff

Live stream:

Live blog: