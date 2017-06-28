Snapchat update adds custom geofilter creation from the app

Snapchat first started letting users create custom geofilters at the beginning of last year, and now a new app update is making that process much easier. Starting today, anyone can create a custom geofilter right from the Snapchat app without using the dedicated website previously required.

Sony A6500

The new feature can be found in the Settings section of Snapchat:

To get started, simply tap “On-Demand Geofilters” in Settings to check out our all-new mobile creative studio. From there, you can pick a theme for your filter and add personal flair with text, Bitmojis, and Stickers.

After you design your custom geofilter, Snapchat lets you decide where you want it to be used and for what duration ranging from 1 hour to 90 days. Custom geofilters still need to be approved since they appear from everyone using Snapchat in the area where they’re assigned, but the new creation process right from the Snapchat app should make creating custom geofilters much more user-friendly.

Custom geofilters are also still paid features with pricing starting at $5.99 and ranges based on “how long it’ll last, how big it is, and how in-demand that location is at the moment.” Custom geofilters created in the app are only available in the United States to start, but more regions will be added over time.

Earlier this month, Snapchat also added a major new location sharing feature called Snap Maps that lets you share where you are with friends and see what’s going on around the world.

Snapchat is available for free on the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!