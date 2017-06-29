There’s now an Apple Pay smart debit card for kids

Greenlight is a special debit card and service that allows families to monitor and control how and where kids can spend money. Starting today, Greenlight’s smart debit card for kids will work with Apple Pay as well.

Here’s how Greenlight describes its smart debit card for kids:

With Greenlight®, the money you give your child is divided into two categories: money they can Spend Anywhere, and money they can spend ONLY at a store (or a kind of store) you’ve approved in advance. We call these permission-based spending opportunities “a greenlight.”

When the debit card is used by someone without permission or over the spending limit, it will be declined and an alert will be sent to the family. Kids can always view spending power in their own app as well.

Starting today, Greenlight debit cards can be used internationally in over 120 countries after initially being limited to transactions in the US. Greenlight is also turning on Apple Pay support for kids who can add the smart debit card to Apple’s Wallet service on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

“High schoolers often have a chance to visit other countries through their foreign language classes and many families take vacations internationally, so we’re excited to enable our customers to use their Greenlight Cards worldwide,” said Tim Sheehan, CEO and co-founder of Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. “Young people are leading the way in paying for things using their mobile phones, so we’re pleased to enable Apple Pay for Greenlight customers.”

Greenlight’s smart debit card service includes a free trial to start and costs $4.99/month for the primary account.

Starting with iOS 11, Apple is introducing a virtual debit card feature to its Wallet app with Apple Pay Cash, although smart limit features and a physical debit card won’t be included.

