9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QuietComfort Headphones $260, Apple Watch Dock $6, Seagate 2TB Portable Drive $60, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for $260 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $349)
Your Apple Watch can be docked and charged on Aukey’s stand for just $6
Seagate Backup Plus 2TB Portable Hard Drive matches Prime Day pricing at $60
iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back in Space Gray and Gold at $320 shipped (Reg. $399)
Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $125 off, starting at $475
Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389
Apple’s Back to School event: free Beats with eligible Mac or iPad Pro purchase
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iOS drops to just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Table Tennis Touch on iOS now back down to $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards on iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Learn how to tie Knots in 3D on your iOS device for free (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
Review: JBL’s Flip 4 waterproof speaker offers great sound and features at a fair price
Review: iPM’s Apple Watch Dock impresses at under $30 w/ two built-in USB ports
Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50
9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
LG 34-inch UltraWide FreeSync Monitor w/ HDMI input drops to all-time low: $260
Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker w/ 24-hour playtime $27 (Reg. $40)
- Logitech’s Z200 Multimedia Speakers drop to Amazon all-time low at under $18
- Daily Deals: Samson Stereo USB Microphone $30, Logitech K120 USB Keyboard $7, more
- Wink Smart Home Hub drops to low price of $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Suaoki 4-in-1 Cree LED Flashlight and 10400mAh Power Bank $20, more
- Monoprice 15th Anniversary Sale up to 75% off: Maker 3D Printer $255, audio, much more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 2 $14, Gears of War 4 Ultimate $25, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Don’t Starve, Samorost 3, AC Identity, more
- Facebook and Oculus readying $200 stand-alone VR headset for 2018
- Dyson V6 Motorhead Cord Free Vacuum $184 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Save up to 35% off Pacific Cycle products in Amazon’s Gold Box: Bicycle Trailer $80
- Farberware’s 2.5L Air Fryer can be yours for just $40 shipped
- Cuisinart’s Compact 4-Slice Toaster drops to $35.50 shipped on Amazon
- PolarPro returns with new filters and other accessories for DJI’s Spark Drone
- Rockport takes up to 75% off with its End of the Season Sale + free shipping
- Grab these free eBooks: Networking, Mindfullness at Work, and more topics
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
ZUS Smart Tire Safety Monitor brings the “first ever” slow leak detection to the road
AirDog Drone returns to Kickstarter after raising over $1 million the first time around
Prime Day 2017 sets record as biggest shopping event in Amazon history
- Flic Hub lets you control your home with cute little smart buttons
- Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
- Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
- The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy