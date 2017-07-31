Microsoft shutters one-handed Word Flow keyboard for iOS, points users to SwiftKey instead

Microsoft has shuttered its Word Flow keyboard for iOS, made popular by its one-handed mode in which the keyboard was laid out in an arc …

The keyboard – which also offered a Swype-style keyboard with a conventional layout – was originally launched as a free app last year. It was later updated with new search and prediction features, as well as support for 3D Touch.

Windows Central points to a message on the Microsoft Garage page.

The Word Flow experiment is now complete! We encourage you to download the SwiftKey Keyboard from the App Store. The SwiftKey product team is frequently building and evaluating new features for SwiftKey and shipping updates.

