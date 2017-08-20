Apple’s iTunes U Collections will move to Apple Podcasts next month with the release of iTunes 12.7. As the company removes iTunes U from the macOS/PC iTunes app, Apple is encouraging users to access and utilize the content from the iOS or Apple TV app.

Promoted at the top of iTunes U in iTunes on macOS as well as iOS, Apple is preparing users and content creators of the shift next month for iTunes U Collections to move to Apple Podcasts.

The move will mean downloading content from a Mac/PC won’t be possible anymore, although you’ll be able to listen to the free content through Apple Podcasts. As far as accessing content like handouts, quizzes, ebooks, and more, users will be able to do so via the iTunes U iOS and Apple TV apps.

The featured header in iTunes U directs to this page with details about the changes for users. As for institutions, MacStories obtained a copy of the details being sent to content creators ahead of the transition. In addition to the above, Apple says institutions don’t need to take action, as the transition will happen automatically, but it’s recommended to clean up current Collections before hand.

However, there are a few others things to keep in mind. Content categories may be effected in the transition as they will automatically be assigned to podcasts and could be different from what was designated in iTunes U. Also, Apple is recommending institutions convert any ePub files to PDFs. All the details can be found on Apple’s Public Site Manager Help page.

iTunes U is a free download from the App Store.

