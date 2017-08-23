As Apple Watch 3 expected to gain LTE, a quarter of owners already using ‘daily’ for phone calls, says survey

A survey of how U.S. consumers use their smartwatches produced mostly unsurprising results. Notifications and texts are of course the most frequent use, with activity-tracking number two …

But one stat did rather jump out at me: NPD’s data, collated by Statista, claims that a full 26% of smartwatch owners use them ‘daily’ for phone calls.

While current Apple Watch models don’t have the ability to handle standalone calls, they do allow you to make or receive iPhone calls on your watch provided that it’s within range. This isn’t expected to change even with the upcoming LTE model, which is reported to limit use of the eSIM to data connections.

Personally, this is a feature I use a few times a month – usually when the phone rings while I’m in a different room, and generally only to ask the caller to hold on while I get my phone. The sound quality and volume is so poor that I’m amazed at the idea of anyone doing this routinely, but perhaps others do?

Let us know by taking our poll, and if you do routinely make or receive calls on your Apple Watch, please share your reasons in the comments.

Via Business Insider

