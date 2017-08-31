Apple asks FCC to keep ‘legally sustainable protections’ in place in first net neutrality comment 

Apple has officially broken its silence on the net neutrality debate. In with a new comment, Apple has asked the FCC (via Recode) to “retain strong, enforceable open internet protections” that advance consumer choice, no paid fast lanes, transparency, competition, and investment and innovation.

Today, macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS connect our users with ideas and information from around the world, and services like Apple Music, iTunes, iCloud, and our App Stores make it easy for them to find online music, TV, movies, and apps they love. Those connections and services depend on fair and open access to broadband services.

In the full comment, Apple specifically says broadband providers should not be allowed to throttle or block a “lawful website” or create paid fast lanes for services.