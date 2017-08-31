SanDisk iXpand Base lets you locally back up iPhone photos and more when you charge

While Apple makes backing up your photo library easy with iCloud, most people need to pay a monthly subscription for enough storage to back up to the cloud. SanDisk is launching an interesting alternative called iXpand Base that lets you back up your photos, videos, and contacts locally when you charge your iPhone … no monthly subscription required.

Sony A6500

iXpand Base includes up to 256GB of local storage and backs up photos, videos, and contacts to SanDisk’s iPhone app when you charge your iPhone with iXpand.

iXpand Base replaces your iPhone charging brick and offers 15W of power for fast charging. Just connect your USB Lightning cable to iXpand Base and charge your iPhone to back up your photo library and contacts locally. If you lose your iPhone or need to move your photo library to a new iPhone, you can use the iXpand Base iPhone app to send your photo library to your new iPhone.

iXpand Base also features a rubber top for holding your iPhone in place during charging (this would be a nice wireless charging pad in the future) and a groove around the edge lets you wrap your Lightning cable up neatly.

SanDisk says its local backup solution won’t compress your photos and videos either, and the local storage can be used to free up space in a pinch too.

iXpand Base is available in four capacities: 32GB for $49.99, 64GB for $99.99, 128GB for $129.99, and 256GB for $199.99. The top three capacities are shipping from Amazon in as soon as one week.

If you want more ways to back up your data or prefer a one-time charge over recurring iCloud charges, iXpand Base looks like a convenient solution worth checking out.